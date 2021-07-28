Fiji Beats New Zealand in Olympic Rugby Final for Back-to-Back Golds

Fiji's rugby sevens team provided the latest upset at the Tokyo Olympics, defeating a strong New Zealand team 27-12.

Fiji players experienced prolonged separation from their homes and families after coronavirus-related lockdowns. Head Coach Gareth Baber said the players have not seen their families in "about 20 weeks."

Meli Derenalagi and Sireli Maqala scored early, and the Fiji players didn't let the tempo drop from then on. All-Blacks captain Scott Curry pulled one back for New Zealand, but more tries from Fiji's Jiuta Wainiqolo and Asaeli Tuivuaka sealed the win.

The gold medal for the island nation of under one million residents was celebrated emotionally after the game.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the third-place game, Argentina bested Great Britain 17-12 to bring home the bronze medal. USA's rugby team lost out to South Africa in the match to determine 5th and 6th place.