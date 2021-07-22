On Her Mark

On Her Mark: Mariah Duran Skateboards Her Way into Tokyo

Two-time X Games skateboarding gold medalist Mariah Duran has been skating since she was a kid and is about to skate onto the world’s biggest stage at the Olympics in Tokyo.

“This is what I'm meant to do, and I've done like I've gone through a process to get here, but it's not over and I'm super excited to continue like every day just to push myself,” says Duran.

She says while tricks may look effortlessly amazing at a competition, make no mistake; they are grueling to learn. “There's a difference between learning a whole new trick and then getting consistent. You know, if you're trying to get truly consistent, you learned it before. You've broken that barrier. When you haven't learned one at all, you have to go through the process of figuring out your balance, your weight, where you're looking at the commitment level.”

