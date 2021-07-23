Opening Ceremony Highlights Live from Tokyo Olympics

Watch the Opening Ceremony live on NBC at 6:55 a.m. ET Friday morning, or a primetime replay on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Eighty-three percent of US Olympics vaccinated as Games begin

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee's medical chief, Jonathan Finnoff, announced Friday that 100 of the 613 American athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics are unvaccinated.

"Eighty-three percent is actually a substantial number and we're quite happy with it," Finnoff said.

Read more about Team USA's vaccination status here.

Japan’s culture to be on display in Opening Ceremony

When the Opening Ceremony begins in Tokyo on Friday morning, it will be rich in Japanese culture and traditions. The Olympics, and particularly the opening and closing ceremonies, gives the host country an opportunity to show off what makes it unique to the rest of the world.

There’s a lot that makes Japan unique, and we’ve chronicled some of it for you. Before the Opening Ceremony starts, learn about everything form samurai to sumo to Kit Kats.

This article will be updated throughout the Opening Ceremony. Check back for more soon!