Olympics

Opening Ceremony Highlights Live from Tokyo Olympics

Follow the top moments from the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony right as they happen.

By Fallon Oeser

A view of the Olympic Stadium prior to the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
ete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Watch the Opening Ceremony live on NBC at 6:55 a.m. ET Friday morning, or a primetime replay on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Eighty-three percent of US Olympics vaccinated as Games begin

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Let the Tokyo Games Begin! Sign Up for NBC10 Boston's Olympics Newsletter

Opening Ceremony 13 hours ago

Olympic Torch Lighting 2021: Who Will Light the Flame and More History

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee's medical chief, Jonathan Finnoff, announced Friday that 100 of the 613 American athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics are unvaccinated.

"Eighty-three percent is actually a substantial number and we're quite happy with it," Finnoff said.

Read more about Team USA's vaccination status here.

Japan’s culture to be on display in Opening Ceremony

When the Opening Ceremony begins in Tokyo on Friday morning, it will be rich in Japanese culture and traditions. The Olympics, and particularly the opening and closing ceremonies, gives the host country an opportunity to show off what makes it unique to the rest of the world.

There’s a lot that makes Japan unique, and we’ve chronicled some of it for you. Before the Opening Ceremony starts, learn about everything form samurai to sumo to Kit Kats.

This article will be updated throughout the Opening Ceremony. Check back for more soon!

This article tagged under:

OlympicsTokyo 2020Opening Ceremony
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us