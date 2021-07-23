Politicians Show Support for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

As the U.S. delegation marched at the Opening Ceremony, U.S. government officials wished Team USA well at the Tokyo Olympics. Among them were former president Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Mitt Romney.

I could not be prouder of the incredible athletes representing @TeamUSA at the Olympics. Their determination and hard work got them this far, and they’re ready to seize this moment. We'll be rooting for them all the way. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 23, 2021

Good luck to our athletes competing at the #TokyoOlympics! Go @TeamUSA! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/VSZyUq25GQ — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 23, 2021

The Olympians representing our country in Tokyo are the embodiment of the spirit and drive that makes America a beacon for the globe. I’m so proud of you.



Let’s go @TeamUSA. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 23, 2021

Sen. Mitt Romney: "To all of the athletes competing for Team USA, best of luck. We are cheering you on." #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/8fLt1QHkfl — The Hill (@thehill) July 24, 2021

First Lady Jill Biden, as one of the few people in attendance at the Opening Ceremony, had a front row seat to the athletes who participated and wished all the U.S. Olympians well:

Dear @TeamUSA, your entire nation is cheering you on and we are grateful for what you’ve given us: the chance to come together in common awe and appreciation for your accomplishments and the shared joy of rooting for our country on the edge of our seats. https://t.co/5TPTxQlU2u — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) July 23, 2021

The White House itself is getting in the red, white and blue spirit as well:

The White House is showing its colors tonight... perhaps support for Team USA... Watch @NBCOlympics on @WVTM13 #WVTM13 pic.twitter.com/jBSVVZJyqj — Shannon (@ShannonWVTM13) July 24, 2021

With competition getting underway in several sports, we could soon be celebrating the first U.S. medal.