Politicians Show Support for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

As the U.S. delegation marched at the Opening Ceremony, U.S. government officials wished Team USA well at the Tokyo Olympics. Among them were former president Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Mitt Romney.
First Lady Jill Biden, as one of the few people in attendance at the Opening Ceremony, had a front row seat to the athletes who participated and wished all the U.S. Olympians well:
The White House itself is getting in the red, white and blue spirit as well:
With competition getting underway in several sports, we could soon be celebrating the first U.S. medal.