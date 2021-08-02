On Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics, track and field action continued with a wild day at the Olympic Stadium. Also, Simone Biles made her Olympic return with a bronze medal in the balance beam final and the United States men's basketball team won its quarterfinal matchup to advance to the semifinals. Scroll down for the full recap from Tokyo:

Athing Mu races to women's 800m gold, Raevyn Rogers wins bronze

American teenager Athing Mu dominated the women's 800m final on Tuesday, coming in first at 1:55.21. She is the first American woman to win the event since Madeline Manning earned gold in 1968.

Mu wasn't the only medalist in Tuesday's final. Raevyn Rogers claimed bronze with a 1:56.81, less than one-tenth of a second faster than Great Britain's Jemma Reekie. Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson won silver at 1:55.88.

Elaine Thompson-Herah earns double-double with women's 200m gold, Gabby Thomas claims bronze

The world's fastest woman added another gold medal on Tuesday.

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah posted a national record time of 21.53 in the women's 200m final. It is her second gold of the Tokyo Games after she won the 100m with an Olympic record 10.61 on Saturday.

American Gabby Thomas won bronze with a time of 21.87. Namibia's Christine Mboma won silver at 21.81.

Christopher Nilsen wins silver in men's pole vault

American Christopher Nilsen earned silver in his Olympic debut with a 5.97m pole vault.

Sweden's Armand Duplantis came away with gold at 6.02m. He nearly broke his own world record in the process, missing out on his three attempts at 6.19m, just slightly above his record mark of 6.18m.

Brazil's Thiago Braz won silver at 5.87m, while Team USA's KC Lightfoot and Greece's Emmanouil Karalis tied for fourth at 5.80m.

Kenny Bednarek, Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton fly into men's 200m final

A trio of Americans will race in the men's 200m final after advancing in Tuesday's semifinals.

Erriyon Knighton, 17, dominated the first semifinal heat. He posted a 20.02 time even after looking over to his competitors four times over the final 100m.

Noah Lyles, the owner of the fourth-fastest time ever in the event, was third in his heat after taking his foot off the gas ahead of the finish line. His 19.99 result was nearly half a second slower than his personal best of 19.50. Lyles, Canada's Aaron Brown and Liberia's Joseph Fahnbulleh finished within one-thousandth of a second of each other.

Kenny Bednarek posted the best time of the three Americans who advanced with a 19.83 result. He finished second in his heat behind Canada's Andre de Grasse, who turned on the burners for a 19.73.

The final for the event takes place at 8:55 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Simone Biles wins bronze in triumphant return to Olympic stage

Simone Biles made her return to Olympic gymnastics -- and the Olympic podium -- in Tuesday's balance beam final.

Biles was the third gymnast on the beam and posted a score of 14.000, finishing with a bronze medal.

The American superstar returned to the gymnasium to compete in Tuesday's balance beam final after missing the previous four events. Biles pulled out of the individual all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor exercise after experiencing the “twisties” on a vault in the team final last Tuesday.

Biles also won bronze on the balance beam at the 2016 Rio Games. She has seven Olympic medals in her storied career, including silver from the team competition in Tokyo. She tied Shannon Miller's American record for most Olympic gymnastics medals with Tuesday's result.

China took the top two spots on the podium, with Guan Chenchen winning gold and Tang Xijing winning silver.

Check out Tuesday's full gymnastics results here.

Colin Duffy, Nathaniel Coleman advance to inaugural Olympic men's sport climbing final

Sport climbing made its Olympic debut on Tuesday at the Aomi Urban Sports Park, and two Americans reached the final.

Team USA's Colin Duffy had the third-best qualifying score. He ranked sixth in speed, fifth in bouldering and second in lead, with his combined score putting him in third overall.

Fellow American Nathaniel Coleman was the eighth and final climber to qualify. He ranked 10th in speed, 11th in bouldering and fifth in lead.

Japan's Tomoa Narasaki, who entered as the favorite in his home country, finished second in qualifying, while France's Mickael Mawem was the leader in qualifying.

The men's final will begin at 4:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk makes history in women's hammer throw

Anita Wlodarczyk earned gold in the women's hammer throw on Tuesday with a winning result of 78.48m. With gold medals in 2012 and 2016, she became the first female athlete to win three consecutive Olympic titles in an individual event.

Team USA's Deanna Price, Brooke Andersen and Gwen Berry finished eighth, 10th and 11th, respectively.

Jessica Springsteen misses out on equestrian individual jumping final

The Boss' daughter was in action on Tuesday.

Springsteen, the daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, finished with a score of 87.15 during Tuesday's equestrian individual jumping qualifying. She and her horse, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, hit a rail in one of her last jumps and totaled four penalties. She just missed the cut of 30 riders who advanced to the final.

Brazil, Spain to square off in men's soccer final

Brazil and Spain advanced to the men's soccer final with narrow semifinal victories on Tuesday.

First, after a scoreless first 120 minutes, Brazil beat Mexico with a 4-1 edge in the penalty shootout. Spain then beat Japan in extra time thanks to a goal from Real Madrid's Marco Asensio in the 115th minute.

Brazil will look to defend its gold medal against Spain at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock takes gold in wrestling

Team USA’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock won gold in the women’s freestyle 68kg wrestling final, defeating Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu by a score of 4-1.

The American dominated the competition en route to a gold medal.

She first beat Japan's Sara Dosho, who was the defending gold medal winner in the event, by a score of 10-0. The native of Katy, Texas, followed that with a win against China's Zhou Feng 10-0. Mensah-Stock took down Ukrainian wrestler Alla Cherkasova 10-4 in the semifinals to give her the chance at the gold.

"It means that they see someone like themselves on that podium" - @MensahTamStock, on what it means for young girls watching her gold medal win 👏👏👏#TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/k4B57r8ou0 — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) August 3, 2021

Oborududu took the silver, while Cherkasova and Kryzygstan’s Meerim Zhumanazarova each won bronze.

Tuesday's wrestling action also featured a pair of gold medal wins in men's Greco-Roman. Hungary's Tamas Loricz beat Kyrgystan's Akzhol Makhmudov in the 77kg final, while ROC's Musa Evloev beat Armenia's Artur Aleksanyan in the 97kg final.

Three Americans advance to men's 110m hurdles semifinals

Grant Holloway, Devon Allen and Daniel Roberts all advanced to the men's 110m hurdles semifinals Tuesday morning.

Holloway finished first in his heat, crossing the finish line in 13.02 seconds. It was the fastest time of the day by .15 seconds and was just .22 seconds off the world record.

Devon Allen also finished first in the fifth heat with a time of 13.21 seconds. Roberts finished second in the second heat with a time of 13.41 seconds and earned an automatic qualifying spot in the semifinals.

Wesley Kitts finishes men’s 109kg weightlifting in eighth

American weightlifter Welsey Kitts ended the men’s 109kg competition in eighth place, finishing with a total weight of 390 kg.

Kitts lifted 177 kg in the snatch and then 213 kg in the clean and jerk.

Uzbekistan’s Akbar Djuraev set Olympic records in the clean and jerk and total weight lifted to win the gold. He lifted 237 kg in the clean and jerk and a total of 430 kg.

Simon Martirosyan of Armenia also set an Olympic record, lifting 195 kg in the snatch. He earned silver while Arturs Plesnieks of Latvia won the bronze.

USWNT's Alyssa Naeher out for bronze medal game vs. Australia

U.S. women's soccer goalie Alyssa Naeher will miss Thursday's bronze medal game. She suffered a hyperextended right knee and bone contusion and exited the field during Monday's semifinal loss to Canada. Adrianna Franch replaced Naeher in goal.

Naeher and the USWNT shut out Australia in a 0-0 draw during the group stage last week.

Suni Lee places fifth in balance beam final

Suni Lee completed her final event of the Tokyo Olympics with a fifth-place finish in the balance beam.

The judges gave Lee a total score of 13.866, with a 6.400 on difficulty and 7.466 on execution. She tied Canada's Elsabeth Black with the 13.866 total, but Black received fourth place based on the execution score tiebreaker.

Lee had a couple of slip ups in her routine. She nearly fell off the beam at one point, wobbling to keep her balance but recovered to stay on. Even Lee doesn't know how she did it.

how did i save this 😭 https://t.co/FIVF94Thoh — Sunisa lee (@sunisalee_) August 3, 2021

On her dismount, it wasn't a clean landing for Lee, either. As a result, she ends the Tokyo Olympics with three medals: gold in the individual all-around, silver in the team event and bronze in the uneven bars.

Lee's family supported her from afar in Saint Paul, Minn., like it has throughout the Games.

It’s almost 4 am and some of @sunisalee_ family haven’t gone to sleep yet. They’re waiting for her final event, the beam. She’s competing with her teammate Simone Biles. #sunrisers pic.twitter.com/8V8oI4sfcR — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) August 3, 2021

Brody Malone lands fourth in men's horizontal bar

The United States just missed the podium in the final artistic gymnastics event of the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA's Brody Malone finished in fourth place after posting a score of 14.200. The seven-time NCAA national champion was given a 6.500 on difficulty and 7.700 on execution. He leaves Tokyo with a fifth-place finish in the team event, 10th-place finish in the individual all-around and fourth-place finish in the high bar.

Individual all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan won his second gold in Tokyo with a 15.066 score in the horizontal bar. Croatia's Tin Srbic earned silver and ROC's Nikita Nagornyy earned bronze.

Sam Mikulak finishes sixth in men’s parallel bars

Sam Mikulak ended his Olympic career with a sixth-place finish in the men’s parallel bars.

Mikulak scored a 15.000 on his performance, receiving a 6.400 on the difficulty and a 8.600 on the execution.

The three-time Olympian previously announced that he would be retiring after the Tokyo Olympics. He finishes his career without an Olympic medal.

China’s Zou Jingyuan won gold, Germany’s Lukas Dauser took silver and Turkey’s Ferhat Arican took the bronze.

Germany, Netherlands set team cycling records

A pair of records were broken at the Izu Velodrome on Tuesday.

Germany won the women's team pursuit final with a world record time of 4:04.242. Less than a half hour later, the Netherlands set an Olympic record in the men's team sprint with a time of 41.369.

Great Britain earned silver in both events. The country also had a team advance in the men's team pursuit following a collision with Denmark.

U.S. men's basketball beats Spain to advance to semifinals

The U.S. men's basketball team defeated Spain 95-81 to advance to the semifinals.

Kevin Durant paved the way with 29 points to lead the U.S. to the quarterfinal win.

Spain came out as the better team in the first half, led by Ricky Rubio, who ended with 38 points. But the U.S. was able to go into the break with the score tied at 43.

Durant scored 13 points in the third quarter, but an 11-2 run by Spain to end the quarter made it just a 69-63 lead for the Americans.

The U.S. had a strong fourth quarter, outscoring Spain 26-18 to hold onto the victory.

Team USA now awaits the winner of Australia-Argentina.

U.S. women's water polo handles Canada to advance to semifinals

The United States women’s water polo team grabbed an early lead against Canada in the quarterfinal match and never looked back, trouncing the Canadians 16-5 to move on to the semifinals.

Maggie Steffens, who finished with three goals, got the scoring going early, with two goals in the first two minutes to kickstart the offense. That propelled the Americans to a quick 7-1 lead in the first quarter. That lead was built to 11-3 by the end of the first half.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, but the U.S. added onto it in the fourth to finish the match with a 16-5 victory.

The United States advances to the semifinals, where it will face the winner of the Australia-ROC quarterfinal.

Capobianco finishes 10th in men’s 3m springboard diving

American Andrew Capobianco did not medal in the men’s 3m springboard diving event, finishing 10th out of 12 divers. He ended the event with a total score of 401.70.

Capobianco, who had won silver in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard, struggled with his reverse 3½ somersaults dive and back 3½ somersaults dive. He had the second-lowest score on each of those dives, sending his total to the bottom of the pack.

China took both gold and silver, with Xie Siyi winning gold and Wang Zongyuan taking silver. Great Britain's Jack Laugher won bronze.

Benjamin wins silver in record-breaking men’s 400m hurdles final

In an extraordinarily fast field, American Rai Benjamin took silver in the men’s 400m hurdles, finishing behind Karsten Warhlom of Norway, who broke his own world record in 45.94 seconds. Benjamin's time was the second-fastest in history. Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos won the bronze and also exceeded the previous world record.

Team USA’s Reese wins silver in long jump

Brittney Reese won silver in the long jump, her third Olympic medal after taking silver in 2016 and gold in 2012. Malaika Mihambo of Germany won the gold with a 7.00m jump, .03 ahead of Reese. Ese Brume of Nigeria won the bronze. The other American in the final, Tara Davis, placed sixth.

Carrington wins gold, breaks records in canoe sprint

Lisa Carrington of New Zealand continued to smash records in the women’s canoe sprint on Monday night. She set an Olympic record in the semifinals of both the single kayak 200m and, with partner Caitlin Regal, in the double kayak 500m. Both records came down again in the finals, giving Carrington two more gold medals.

Elsewhere, Serguey Torres and Fernando Jorge of Cuba won gold in the men’s double canoe 1000m, and Balint Kopasz won gold in the men’s single kayak 1000m.

Duke Regan wins split decision to advance to gold medal match

LUIS ROBAYO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

American boxer Duke Regan will have a chance to fight for gold in the men’s featherweight division.

Regan defeated Samuel Takyi of Ghana, 4-1, on the scorecards to advance to the gold medal match. He will face the winner of the semifinal match between Cuba’s Lázaro Álvarez and Albert Batyrgaziev of the Russian Olympic Committee that starts at 5:03 a.m. ET.

Regan, who turned pro in the summer of 2020, is looking to become the first American featherweight medalist since Rocky Juarez won silver at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Felix, Hayes, Jonathas advance in women’s 400m

Already the most decorated American woman in track and field, Allyson Felix made the first step toward her 10th Olympic medal by advancing in the heats of the women's 400m. Fellow Americans Quanera Hayes and Wadeline Jonathas also made the semifinals, which will be on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Doncic, Slovenia cruise to men’s basketball semifinals

Luka Doncic scored 20 points and Zoran Dragic had 27 as Slovenia routed Germany, 94-70, to advance to the semifinals in men’s basketball. In its first Olympic appearance, Slovenia has won its four games by an average of 21.25 points. The national team has yet to lose a game in which Doncic has played.

Slovenia will play either Italy or France in the semifinals on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET.

Ross, Klineman through to the semifinals

April Ross and Alix Klineman continued their run in beach volleyball, defeating German pair Laura Ludwig and Margareta Kozuch, 21-19, 21-19. They had 10 digs to the Germans’ six and three aces to the Germans’ one.

Ross and Klineman have only dropped one set in Tokyo. They will play Switzerland’s Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre in the semifinals on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Read more here.