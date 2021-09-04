How to Watch the Paralympics Closing Ceremony

After 13 days of thrilling competition, the Tokyo Paralympics will come to an end at the Closing Ceremony. Like at the Closing Ceremony for the Olympics on Aug. 8, this event will pass the torch from Tokyo to Paris, the host of the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Closing Ceremony and how to watch the last events at the Paralympics:

When is the Paralympics Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 7 a.m. ET at Olympic Stadium. As part of the ceremony, the flame of the Paralympic cauldron will turn purple, a color used by the International Paralympic Committee and other organizations to symbolize people with disabilities, before being put out.

Where can I watch the Paralympics Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony will air live on NBC Sports Network on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 7 a.m. ET. It will also be streaming live:

You can also stream the ceremony with an audio description here.

How can I watch the Paralympics on NBC?

NBC will air a docu-series about the Paralympics at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday (stream here) and 7 p.m. ET on Sunday (stream here). It's also available on Peacock. Among the featured athletes will be triathletes Melissa Stockwell and Brad Snyder, swimmers Jessica Long and Anastasia Pagonis, wheelchair rugby player Chuck Aoki and sprinter David Brown.