Tokyo Paralympics

How to Watch the Paralympics Closing Ceremony

A Paralympic docu-series also airs on NBC this weekend as competition in Tokyo ends

By Meredith Day

Tokyo Paralympics Flame
Bob Martin/OIS Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

After 13 days of thrilling competition, the Tokyo Paralympics will come to an end at the Closing Ceremony. Like at the Closing Ceremony for the Olympics on Aug. 8, this event will pass the torch from Tokyo to Paris, the host of the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Closing Ceremony and how to watch the last events at the Paralympics:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When is the Paralympics Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 7 a.m. ET at Olympic Stadium. As part of the ceremony, the flame of the Paralympic cauldron will turn purple, a color used by the International Paralympic Committee and other organizations to symbolize people with disabilities, before being put out.

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC

Tokyo Paralympics Aug 25

1st Paralympic Gold Medal Goes to Cyclist Paige Greco of Australia

Tokyo Paralympics Aug 24

Paralympics Open in Tokyo's National Stadium With Acrobats, Fireworks and Parade of Athletes

Where can I watch the Paralympics Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony will air live on NBC Sports Network on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 7 a.m. ET. It will also be streaming live:

You can also stream the ceremony with an audio description here.

How can I watch the Paralympics on NBC?

NBC will air a docu-series about the Paralympics at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday (stream here) and 7 p.m. ET on Sunday (stream here). It's also available on Peacock. Among the featured athletes will be triathletes Melissa Stockwell and Brad Snyder, swimmers Jessica Long and Anastasia Pagonis, wheelchair rugby player Chuck Aoki and sprinter David Brown.

This article tagged under:

Tokyo Paralympicshow to watchClosing Ceremony
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us