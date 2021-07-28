US Women's 3×3 Basketball Team to Face ROC for Sport's First Gold Medal

A gold medal, and the chance to be remembered as trail blazers in the Olympic sport of women's 3x3 basketball, is on the line when the United States faces the Russian Olympic Committee.

The two teams square off Wednesday at 8:55 a.m. ET in the sport's first ever gold medal game. The matchup will air on USA Network.

Looking to make history for the U.S. will be Stefanie Dolson of the WNBA's Chicago Sky, Allisha Gray of the Dallas Wings, and Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces. The team is coached by Duke University's Kara Lawson.

ROC includes Yulia Kozik, Anastasia Logunova and twin sisters Olga Frolkina and Evgenia Frolkina.

The U.S., which went 6-1 in preliminary rounds, held on for an 18-16 win against France in the semifinals earlier on Wednesday. Plum and Gray had six points each in the win. The ROC, 5-2 in the preliminary rounds, defeated China 21-14 in Wednesday's semifinal behind Yulia Kozik's 10 points and Olga Frolkina's nine points.

The two teams met earlier this week, with the U.S. defeating ROC 20-16 behind eight points from Gray.