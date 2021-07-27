US Women's Water Polo Team Set to Face Hungary in Group Play

They say all good things come in threes. The U.S. women’s water polo team certainly hopes that's true.

The U.S. will look to go 3-0 in the preliminary round on Wednesday as it seeks its third straight Olympic gold.

The women’s water polo team has blown the competition out of the water so far. After a 25-4 win against Japan on Saturday and a 12-7 victory against China on Monday, Team USA will play Hungary next.

Team USA women’s water polo cruised to a 25-4 victory over the host country in the preliminary round.

With her goal late in the second quarter against China, captain Maggie Steffens moved within four goals of the all-time Olympic scoring record in women’s water polo. The 28-year-old scored the most goals and won the most valuable player award at both the London and Rio Games.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On the other side of the pool, Ashleigh Johnson — who took home goalkeeper of the tournament at the 2016 Games — only gave up one goal after the teams entered the second half tied 6-6.

After its matchup against Hungary, the U.S. will play the Russian Olympic Committee on Friday, July 30. If it advances to the quarterfinal, the team would play on Aug. 3.

Viewers can stream the preliminary round matchup on Wednesday at 1 a.m. ET.