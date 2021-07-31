Xander Schauffele

USA's Xander Schauffele Holds Narrow Lead Entering Final Round of Golf In Tokyo

Hideki Matsuyama, fresh off a Masters victory and representing host Japan, is just one stroke off Olympic leaderboard

By Logan Reardon

A number of household names are still vying for medals after three rounds of golf at the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA's Xander Schauffele is clinging to a one-stroke lead over Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama of host country Japan. England's Paul Casey and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz sit two strokes back entering the final round.

Further back, Ireland's Rory McIlroy is three strokes behind and England's Tommy Fleetwood is four back.

Open Championship winner Collin Morikawa of Team USA is seven strokes back, currently in a tie for 17th. He will tee off for the final round Saturday at 9:14 p.m. ET.

The first pairing of Round 4 will tee off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, while the final pairing of Schauffele, Matsuyama and Casey is set for a 10:09 p.m. ET tee time.

