Valarie Allman Takes Gold in Women's Discus Throw

American Valarie Allman won the gold in the women’s discus throw event while competing in wet conditions in Tokyo.

Despite a delay due to rain, Allman’s first attempt went 68.98 meters. That throw ended up standing as the best not only for Allman, but for all of the competitors.

The seven-time All-American at Stanford failed her second and third attempts, threw 64.76 meters on her fourth and then recorded 66.87 meters on her fifth, which was the third longest throw of the day. She then failed on her sixth attempt, but it did not matter as her first throw was the best of the field.

Allman, who is native of Newark, Delaware, but grew up mostly in Hershey, Pennsylvania, is the first American woman to medal in the event since Stephanie Brown-Trafton won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Germany's Kristin Pudenz won silver and Cuba's Yaime Perez won bronze.