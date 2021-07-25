skateboarding

WATCH: Peruvian Skateboarder Lands Groin-First on Rail During Preliminary Heat in Tokyo

Olympian Angelo Caro Narvaez suffered a painful-looking injury on Day 2 of the Tokyo Games

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Skateboarding has drawn a lot of interest thus far at the Tokyo Olympics. One of the new events featured at the 2021 Summer Games, the competition comes with its own set of inherent risks for athletes who are brave enough to brave the board

Unfortunately Peruvian skateboarder Angelo Caro Narvaez experienced one of those risks first-hand during the preliminary heat in Tokyo on Sunday morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Narvaez was attempting a trick when he fell from his board, and landed groin-first on a rail in the street course.

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC

Team USA 16 hours ago

Tokyo Updates: Kiefer, Zolotic Win Historic Golds in Fencing, Taekwondo

Team USA 5 hours ago

USA's William Shaner wins Gold Medal in Men's 10m Air Rifle

Watch the women's street competition from 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 25, to 2 a.m. ET on Monday, July 26, on CNBC or stream on NBC Olympics.

This article tagged under:

skateboardingTokyo Olympics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us