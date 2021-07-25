WATCH: Peruvian Skateboarder Lands Groin-First on Rail During Preliminary Heat in Tokyo

Skateboarding has drawn a lot of interest thus far at the Tokyo Olympics. One of the new events featured at the 2021 Summer Games, the competition comes with its own set of inherent risks for athletes who are brave enough to brave the board

Unfortunately Peruvian skateboarder Angelo Caro Narvaez experienced one of those risks first-hand during the preliminary heat in Tokyo on Sunday morning.

Narvaez was attempting a trick when he fell from his board, and landed groin-first on a rail in the street course.

Watch the women's street competition from 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 25, to 2 a.m. ET on Monday, July 26, on CNBC or stream on NBC Olympics.