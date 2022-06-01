Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Beat Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen in The Match

Brady, Rodgers beat Mahomes, Allen in The Match originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers had to show Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen how it’s done on the golf course.

The two legendary quarterbacks beat the two younger stars in the sixth edition of The Match on Wednesday at the Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nev. It marks Rodgers’ second win at the charity event, while Brady gets his first victory to go along with his seven Super Bowl rings.

The Brady-Rodgers duo took the first two holes in the match play competition. Mahomes and Allen crept back into the lead after the Kansas City Chiefs signal caller hit a birdie putt on the eighth hole. Brady drew the score even with a putt on the 10th hole and the two sides split the 11th.

It came down to the last hole. Rodgers and Mahomes both got their tee shots onto the green on the 12th hole, but Rodgers’ was significantly closer to the pin. Still, Allen nearly sank the putt from Mahomes’ spot.

Brady nearly clinched the win with his next putt. After Brady missed slightly right, Rodgers came through and closed out the victory for the tandem:

Along with the golf, there were plenty of shenanigans between the four quarterbacks.

"Some tip you gave me."



Mahomes and Allen have shown their greatness in the NFL, but The Match was a reminder that Brady and Rodgers aren’t going anywhere just yet.