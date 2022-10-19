Tom Brady Details Difficult Work-Life Balance That Comes With NFL Season

Brady details difficult work-life balance that comes with NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is the ultimate competitor.

The former Patriots quarterback has displayed a strict commitment to football and his body, which has helped him play to his current age of 45.

But with all the good things in his career, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has made some sacrifices. His personal life has been in the spotlight this season particularly after un-retiring in the spring. Just a few weeks ago, NBC News confirmed that Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen both hired divorce lawyers.

Brady has avoided speaking out publicly about his private life even amidst the rumors, but he did talk on a recent podcast episode about how difficult it is to balance football and family.

“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, man, here I go again,” Brady said on this week's episode of the “Let’s Go!" podcast.

“There’s only one way to do it. … The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself, right? Whenever you may say, ‘Oh man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this.’ When it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done, which is why you are who you are. You’re going to go, ‘how the [expletive] do I get it done?’ You know, ‘what do I got to do to get it done?’”

These comments come at an interesting time after Brady attended Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding last Friday before his game Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. The Bucs went on to lose to the Steelers, with Brady's offense mustering just 18 points to fall to 3-3.