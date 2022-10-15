Tom Brady, Elton John among stars at Robert Kraft’s wedding originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Robert Kraft had cause for celebration this week, and not just because his New England Patriots shut out the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The 81-year-old Patriots owner married Dr. Dana Blumberg in a surprise wedding in New York City on Friday. The star-studded guest list was invited to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in Manhattan and did not know that Kraft and Blumberg were going to get married, according to Page Six.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Based on the guest list, it must have been quite the party.

Tom Brady, Ty Law, Richard Seymour, Troy Brown, Andre Tippett, Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork, Jerod Mayo and Drew Bledsoe were among the former Patriots in attendance. As for current players, veterans Devin McCourty, David Andrews and Matthew Slater got to celebrate their owner tying the knot.

Sir Elton John, Jon Bon Jovi, Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran, Kenny Chesney and Grandmaster Flash were part of the entertainment contingent.

Here is a look at some of the photos from the event:

#Patriots 81-year old owner Robert Kraft married 47-year old doctor Dana Blumberg in star-studded surprise wedding which included Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Tom Brady Meek Mill and others.https://t.co/WNKqvC2RDV pic.twitter.com/52mlxCMO0f — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 15, 2022

Kraft and Blumberg reportedly began seeing each other in 2019 and got engaged in March 2022.

Kraft now has seven rings in his collection: six Super Bowls and one wedding. The Patriots will continue the chase for their seventh title when they visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.