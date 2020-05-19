Tom Brady

Tom Brady Getting Twitter Backlash After Releasing Immunity Supplement During Pandemic

By Dave Green

Maybe it's just unfortunate timing. Maybe it's just social media running away with a narrative.

Either way, the optics aren't good and now Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is getting significant backlash on Twitter after his TB12 wellness brand released its newest product, an "immunity blend supplement" called PROTECT, on Monday.

Retailing for $45, the product was "created to support a healthy immune system to help you stay strong" - and Brady touted its benefits on Instagram.     

But releasing the supplement amid the global coronavirus pandemic is creating a stir, especially via social media where Brady and his brand are getting roasted.

Amid the backlash, TB12 CEO John Burns defended the timing of the product's release, telling Yahoo! Sports: "Now more than ever, it's important to have daily support for a healthy immune response as our bodies are subject to constant stressors that deplete its resources... This reinforces healthy cells while aiding in the recovery of your immune system so you can stay strong and protected."

