Tom Brady Getting Twitter Backlash After Releasing Immunity Supplement During Pandemic

Maybe it's just unfortunate timing. Maybe it's just social media running away with a narrative.

Either way, the optics aren't good and now Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is getting significant backlash on Twitter after his TB12 wellness brand released its newest product, an "immunity blend supplement" called PROTECT, on Monday.

Retailing for $45, the product was "created to support a healthy immune system to help you stay strong" - and Brady touted its benefits on Instagram.

But releasing the supplement amid the global coronavirus pandemic is creating a stir, especially via social media where Brady and his brand are getting roasted.

Florida man attempts to stop coronavirus with home remedy https://t.co/jEI0XS5WcX — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) May 18, 2020

What does your product "PROTECT" us from Tom? Does it protect the millions out of work from being duped to pay a ridiculous amount of money for this? This is a new low for you and Alex. — Hopeful (@katherine_jj6) May 19, 2020

Made with 100% pure snake oil https://t.co/8VmxndRBR2 — Dr. Lawyer Nxlyn Moklyx (@DanielfromSport) May 18, 2020

When we gonna get the TB12/GOOP snake oil partnership with Gwyneth Paltrow? https://t.co/SLFvl2fh8Y — David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) May 18, 2020

The big visible asterisk on the front of the product is how you know it's legitimate and something that produces tangible, repeatable results. https://t.co/zumBAclkHZ — Jon Tayler, Smiling Politely (@JATayler) May 18, 2020

The reason Tom Brady doesn’t have coronavirus isn’t an immune boosting supplement, it’s because he’s obscenely rich and can isolate unlike delivery drivers, cleaners, meat workers, grocery store workers, nurses and doctors. Using this crisis to enrich himself is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/CAQMGG8uxV — Dr Kate Gregorevic (@DrKGregorevic) May 19, 2020

What a joke. Subtly implying (without saying a damn thing) that people should take this to protect against the virus. PSA, this isn’t going to do a thing) — Jorge Arciniegas (@here4thesp0rts) May 18, 2020

People are apparently super mad that Tom Brady is peddling PROTECT - A Coronavirus fear vitamin mix for $45. They ask how he could profit off the fears of people.



A better question is - Tom Brady's only quality is throwing a football. Why would you trust him for medicine? — LargeSnorlax (@LargeSnorlax) May 19, 2020

Amid the backlash, TB12 CEO John Burns defended the timing of the product's release, telling Yahoo! Sports: "Now more than ever, it's important to have daily support for a healthy immune response as our bodies are subject to constant stressors that deplete its resources... This reinforces healthy cells while aiding in the recovery of your immune system so you can stay strong and protected."