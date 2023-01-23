Tom Brady has fiery response to question about NFL future originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is not ready to share any announcements relating to his NFL future, and he made that clear on Monday.

The legendary quarterback, who's scheduled to become a free agent in March, was asked about his plans on the latest episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Jim, if I knew what I was going to f---ing do, I'd have already f---ing done it. OK? I'm taking it a day at a time," Brady answered. "I appreciate your asking, thank you."

You can listen to the clip here.

Brady reportedly isn't expected to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if he does choose to play his 24th NFL season. If he puts retirement off for another year, the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers are among the teams to watch in the Brady sweepstakes this spring.

The 45-year-old helped the Bucs clinch a playoff spot despite an 8-9 regular-season record -- the first losing record of his storied career. While it wasn't Brady's most impressive season, he showed he still has plenty left in the tank as he ranked third in passing yards (4,694) while tallying 25 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

Brady's future will be one of the top storylines of the offseason until he makes his plans known. So unfortunately for him, Gray's question was likely the first of many he'll be asked over the next month or two.