Demaryius Thomas

Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Patriots Players React to Demaryius Thomas' Death

The former New England wideout died at the age of 33

By Darren Hartwell

Brady, Edelman, Pats players react to tragic Demaryius Thomas news originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL community had to process some tragic news late Thursday night.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was found dead at his Georgia home Thursday at age 33, police confirmed.

Thomas spent most most of his 10-year playing career with the Denver Broncos but briefly joined the New England Patriots in 2019. He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in April and played in New England's preseason before the team traded him to the New York Jets on Sept. 10.

Many members of that 2019 Patriots team took the news of Thomas' death hard, including quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman, who offered their condolences on Twitter.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty, running backs James White and Brandon Bolden, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and linebacker Kyle Van Noy shared similar sentiments.

Patriots offensive guard Shaq Mason, who like Thomas played at Georgia Tech, offered a fond reflection of Thomas as well.

Thomas' time with the Patriots was brief, but he clearly left a lasting impression on members of that 2019 team.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Demaryius ThomasNew England PatriotsTom BradyJulian Edelman
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us