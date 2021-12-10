Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Patriots Players React to Demaryius Thomas' Death

Brady, Edelman, Pats players react to tragic Demaryius Thomas news originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The NFL community had to process some tragic news late Thursday night.
Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was found dead at his Georgia home Thursday at age 33, police confirmed.
Thomas spent most most of his 10-year playing career with the Denver Broncos but briefly joined the New England Patriots in 2019. He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in April and played in New England's preseason before the team traded him to the New York Jets on Sept. 10.
Many members of that 2019 Patriots team took the news of Thomas' death hard, including quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman, who offered their condolences on Twitter.
Patriots safety Devin McCourty, running backs James White and Brandon Bolden, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and linebacker Kyle Van Noy shared similar sentiments.
Patriots offensive guard Shaq Mason, who like Thomas played at Georgia Tech, offered a fond reflection of Thomas as well.
Thomas' time with the Patriots was brief, but he clearly left a lasting impression on members of that 2019 team.