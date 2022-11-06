Tom Brady reached another historic NFL passing milestone in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady owns many NFL records, but that doesn't mean there aren't any more milestones for him to hit before retiring.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reached another one in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Los Angeles when he surpassed the 100,000 passing yards mark (regular season and playoffs combined) for his career. He's the first player in history to achieve this feat.

Brady entered the matchup needing 164 yards, and he went over 100,000 in the fourth quarter with a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette.

Brady has thrown for 86,962 yards (and counting) in the regular season and another 13,049 yards in the postseason. Both numbers are league records and 6,000-plus yards above the No. 2 quarterback on those career leaderboards.

This record for passing yards is one that likely will never be broken. Brady got there by playing 23 seasons and performing at an elite level for nearly all of them. The durability factor is almost as important as the talent factor in regards to chasing this record.

While this record is impressive, the one he'll be most remembered for is winning seven Super Bowl titles -- two more than any other player in league history.