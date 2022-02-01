Tom Brady Retirement: QB's Snub of Patriots Draws Strong Twitter Reaction

Why didn't Brady mention Pats in retirement post? Twitter sounds off originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Tom Brady penned a roughly 700-word letter on social media Tuesday morning to announce his NFL retirement.
Not one of those words was related to the New England Patriots.
The Buccaneers quarterback thanked literally everyone else -- his Tampa Bay teammates; Bucs fans; the city of Tampa; the team's owner, general manager and coaching staff; his personal trainer/business partner, Alex Guerrero; his agents, Don Yee and Steve Dubin; and his family -- but failed to mention the franchise where he spent 20 of his 22 NFL seasons and won six Super Bowls.
What's up with that, Tom?
Plenty of observers had the same thought Tuesday on social media.
But others made less of a fuss over Brady's apparent snub, noting that the quarterback thanked the Patriots profusely in March 2020 when he left the team in free agency.
While Brady had a pretty rocky split from the Patriots two years ago, that appears to be water under the bridge now: He and Belichick spoke at length after the Bucs visited the Patriots this season, and the 44-year-old QB has spoken glowingly about his former team this year.
It's possible Brady follows up this announcement with another tribute to New England. But until then, there will be a significant contingent of angry Patriots fans wondering why the GOAT forgot about them.