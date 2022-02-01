Tom Brady Retirement: QB's Snub of Patriots Draws Strong Twitter Reaction

Why didn't Brady mention Pats in retirement post? Twitter sounds off originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady penned a roughly 700-word letter on social media Tuesday morning to announce his NFL retirement.

Not one of those words was related to the New England Patriots.

The Buccaneers quarterback thanked literally everyone else -- his Tampa Bay teammates; Bucs fans; the city of Tampa; the team's owner, general manager and coaching staff; his personal trainer/business partner, Alex Guerrero; his agents, Don Yee and Steve Dubin; and his family -- but failed to mention the franchise where he spent 20 of his 22 NFL seasons and won six Super Bowls.

What's up with that, Tom?

What's your immediate reaction to Tom Brady not mentioning the Patriots in his retirement announcement? — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) February 1, 2022

Plenty of observers had the same thought Tuesday on social media.

Tom Brady makes word of his retirement official but no mention of the #Patriots in his 9 page Instagram post...which is odd. pic.twitter.com/TgA5BGkW3i — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 1, 2022

The team hasn’t tweeted anything either. Hey @Wendys I think we found where the beef is. https://t.co/NnLTsVsfqH — Kris Burke (@KrisBurke) February 1, 2022

The only thing pettier than this is Brady thanking literally everyone but the Pats.



He thanked an entire geographical region and it wasn’t New England — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 (@KwaniALunis) February 1, 2022

Brady retires with a 9-part Instagram post that never mentions the Patriots, Belichick or the Krafts. INTERESTING.https://t.co/81P74w9SMt — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 1, 2022

Patriots fans not getting a mention in Tom Brady's retirement speech 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MaWuSkgTqP — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 1, 2022

Reading Brady’s retirement post and not seeing him mention Patriots or Belichick pic.twitter.com/KFedqOueba — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 1, 2022

But others made less of a fuss over Brady's apparent snub, noting that the quarterback thanked the Patriots profusely in March 2020 when he left the team in free agency.

Here’s Tom Brady’s statement from 2020, three days before signing with the Bucs, when it was clear he’d no longer be a member of the Patriots.



Don’t blame folks for pointing out no mention of his old team today. (The NFT platform got a shoutout.) But he already said goodbye. https://t.co/BAUbTGxNJV pic.twitter.com/qeJKyT9R0N — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) February 1, 2022

Big fixation right now on the fact Brady didn't mention the Patriots in his announcement.



I guess it's worth noting but you probably hold off on grabbing the torches and pitchforks.



He liked it here. He's mentioned that. He LIKED you. OK?



Weirdos. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) February 1, 2022

Do we really think Tawmy won't be celebrated at Dunks and packys across New England today?



The Pats will get their due again from TB12. Today's about his current team. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) February 1, 2022

Tom Brady didn't mention the Patriots because he's retiring from ... the Buccaneers — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 1, 2022

Tom Brady probably didn't mention the Patriots in his retirement statement because he did that two years ago. https://t.co/48lPMLYodT — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) February 1, 2022

While Brady had a pretty rocky split from the Patriots two years ago, that appears to be water under the bridge now: He and Belichick spoke at length after the Bucs visited the Patriots this season, and the 44-year-old QB has spoken glowingly about his former team this year.

It's possible Brady follows up this announcement with another tribute to New England. But until then, there will be a significant contingent of angry Patriots fans wondering why the GOAT forgot about them.