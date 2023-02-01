Tom Brady's Retirement Could Impact Greg Olsen's Spot in No. 1 Booth

Brady's retirement could impact Olsen's spot in Fox booth originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tom Brady's retirement is going to send a ripple wave across the NFL. It impacts the free agent market, draft strategies and even television broadcast booths.

Former Chicago Bears tight end Greg Olsen spent the 2022 NFL season in Fox's No. 1 booth after the departures of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

But with Brady retiring, he could be demoted.

“We all know the reality,” Olsen told ESPN 1000 in January. “I know what I signed up for this year. My goal — and I said this before the season even started — my goal was to try to do the best job that I could. Give people a fun listen. Give people maybe a little bit of a different perspective and insight into the game. Do the best job that I can.

“Listen, if Brady ends up retiring and coming, and decides, and that’s how everything unfolds, it sucks. But at the end of the day, I’m a big boy. I know what I signed up for. I took a chance on myself. I rolled the dice. Let’s see how it plays out.”

Greg Olsen on the potential of Tom Brady coming to the Fox NFL broadcast booth.@WaddleandSilvy @TWaddle87 @gregolsen pic.twitter.com/JCZIaFemV3 — ESPN 1000 (@ESPN1000) January 25, 2023

Now Brady has officially retired for good, for now anyways.

Before the 2022 season, Brady signed a deal to become Fox Sports' lead analyst. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, it's an eye-popping $375 million over 10 years.

And in the release, It noted Brady would be calling games alongside Kevin Burkhardt, who called games with Olsen this past season.

So it would appear it's set in stone. And while Olsen did a great job in 2022, with the kind of money they're paying Brady they're not going to put Brady in the No. 2 booth.

There is the chance Brady takes a year off before immediately jumping into the booth, giving Olsen more time in the No. 1 slot. He could conceivably decide not to join a broadcast booth.

Could Olsen call such an incredible Super Bowl that he makes it a tough decision for the Fox executives too? Perhaps.

And to put into perspective how massive Brady's new Fox contract is, he earned $333 million over 23 seasons in the NFL.