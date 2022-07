Tony Romo Wins American Century Celebrity Golf Title for Third Time

Tony Romo won the American Century Championship for the third time, beating Mike Mulder and Joe Pavelski with a 5-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff Sunday.

Romo also birdied the par-5 18th in regulation to earn three points and match Mulder and Pavelski with 62 points at Edgewood Tahoe in the modified Stableford scoring system event.

Romo, the former Dallas quarterback and current top NFL television analyst, also won at Edgewood Tahoe in 2018 and 2019.

“I had to keep patient,” Romo said. “Coming from behind is a great feeling. All the wins here are special, but this one was different because my boys are 10 and 8 years old and they were into it.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Mulder won three straight times from 2015-17.

Annika Sorenstam and Adam Thielen tied for fourth with 58 points.

The American Century Championship is a celebrity golf tournament that was first played in 1990. The only non-professional athlete to win the event is actor Jack Wagner, who finished first in both 2006 and 2011.