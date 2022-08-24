Top golfers commit to play more PGA Tour events in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The PGA Tour is planning to hand out more money at more tournaments in 2023.

Top players, as determined by the Player Impact Program, will commit to play in at least 20 events next year. Those events include 12 elevated tournaments that will feature purses above a $20 million average, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced on Wednesday.

“Every single member of the PGA Tour is going to benefit from the changes that we're going to be making,” Monahan said on Wednesday ahead of the Tour Championship. “The tour is going to continue to grow by having the best players in the world committed to it, by us continuing to lean into and invest in our ethos, which is the single-best competitive platform.”

Rory McIlroy, who held a players-only meeting with Tiger Woods at last week’s BMW Championship, is among the more vocal advocates for the PGA’s future.

“When I tune into a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, I expect to see Tom Brady throw a football. When I tune into a Formula 1 race, I expect to see Lewis Hamilton in a car,” McIlroy said. “Sometimes what's happened on the PGA Tour is we all act independently and we sort of have our own schedules, and that means that we never really get together all that often. I think what came out of the meeting last week and what Jay just was up here announcing is the fact that we've all made a commitment to get together more often to make the product more compelling.”

The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament, WGC Match Play and three tournaments that make up the FedEx Cup Playoffs are already considered “elevated events.” The four new ones will be announced at a later date.

In addition, the PGA announced an expanded Player Impact Program that will guarantee at least $500,000 per year for all fully-exempt tour members. The program is also doubling to award $100 million to 20 players who stand out most among media and fans.

As the tour looks to continue bringing in new fans while competing against another league in LIV Gold, the PGA believes Wednesday’s changes are “unprecedented.”

“Today is a culmination of a strengthened partnership between the tour and the players, and amongst the players themselves,” Monahan said. “It’s unprecedented for our TOUR and a testament to who these guys are and what they believe in.”