Tour de France

Tour de France Winners Throughout History

Here's a look back at riders that have won the Tour de France and which countries' cyclists have been most successful

By Julia Elbaba

Greg LeMond
Getty Images

Every year, a Tour de France champion is crowned

Over the years, the prestigious event has had winners from all around the world, testing the endurance and strength of all the riders.

Spanning over the course of 24 days, consisting of 21 stages, the race is known to be the world's "most prestigious and most difficult" race.

Here's everything you need to know about the most successful cyclists at the Tour de France over the years and which countries have had the most success from their athletes at the event:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Who has won the most Tour de France titles?

Cyclists with the most Tour de France victories are as follows:

CyclistTotal winsYears won
Jacques Anquetil51957, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964
Eddy Merckx51969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1974
Bernard Hinault51978, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1985
Miguel Indurain51991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995
Chris Froome42013, 2015, 2016, 2017
Philippe Thys31913, 1914, 1920
Louison Bobet31953, 1954, 1955
Greg LeMond31986, 1989, 1990

Which American has won the Tour de France?

Sports

MLB 34 mins ago

MLB All-Star Game: MVP Winners, Trophy, Prizes

NFL 51 mins ago

2022 NFL Training Camp: When Do Players Report and Their Earnings

Greg LeMond is the only American to have won the event, doing so three times.

Americans Lance Armstrong and Floyd Landis were stripped of their titles due to serious breaches of doping regulations.

Which countries have won the most Tour de France titles?

The counties with the most Tour de France victories are as follows:

CountryNumber of Wins
France36
Belgium18
Spain12
Italy10
Great Britain6
Luxembourg5
United States3
Switzerland2
Netherlands2
Slovenia2
Republic of Ireland 1
Denmark1
Germany1
Australia1
Colombia1

This article tagged under:

Tour de France
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us