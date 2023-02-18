Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Wins 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest

By Sanjesh Singh

Damian Lillard wins 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You know what time it is.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard told Utah it was "Dame Time" by winning the 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest on Saturday, his first ever in the competition.

Lillard dropped 26 points in the first round and advanced to the final alongside the Indiana Pacers duo of Tyrese Haliburton (31 points, tied the contest's record) and Buddy Hield (23).

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Then in the final, Hield kicked things off by scoring 25, but Lillard, sporting his college Weber State jersey, followed it up with 26 by having a hot final rack from the left corner. Haliburton went last but struggled mightily, mustering just 17 points.

https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1627137246070546445
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Starry3PT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Starry3PT x #StateFarmSaturday
ðº: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/rvnSJsvIaK

— NBA (@NBA) <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1627134863139606528

Here's how the five non-finalists in the eight-man event fared:

Lillard, 32, said he'd retire from the event now that he got the win. 

Sports

New England Patriots

Matthew Slater Announces Return to Patriots for 16th NFL Season

Boston Celtics

Why Celtics' Joe Mazzulla ‘Completely Eliminated' His Gum-Chewing Habit

Copyright RSN
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us