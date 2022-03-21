Trent Brown Agrees to Two-Year Contract With Patriots, Per Agent

Trent Brown returning to Patriots on two-year deal, per agent originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have already lost two starting offensive linemen this offseason, but they won't lose a third.

Trent Brown has agreed to a two-year contract with the Patriots in free agency, his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

New England let Brown explore his options as a free agent, and the 28-year-old reportedly was courted hard by the Seattle Seahawks, who hosted him for a visit last week. But the Patriots reportedly told Brown to circle back with them before making a final decision, and it appears the team convinced him to re-up with New England.

That's great news for the Patriots: While he's missed 19 games over the last two seasons, Brown is an excellent offensive tackle (when healthy) who will provide extra security for second-year quarterback Mac Jones.

Huge piece — in more ways than one — for the Patriots’ offensive line. Brown has missed significant time each of the last two seasons. But when on the field in 2021, Mac Jones’ protection was vastly improved. https://t.co/XlNwT16LUw — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 21, 2022

With Brown back in the fold and Shaq Mason (trade) and Ted Karras (free agency) no longer on the roster, the Patriots' starting offensive line could project like this:

Left tackle: Isaiah Wynn

Isaiah Wynn Left guard: James Ferentz

James Ferentz Center: David Andrews

David Andrews Right guard: Michael Onwenu

Michael Onwenu Right tackle: Trent Brown

New England still could use more offensive line depth, particularly in the interior. But Brown's return