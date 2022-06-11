Belmont Stakes

Rich Strike, We the People Headline Horses in 2022 Belmont Stakes

The third and final jewel of the Triple Crown is set to take off at 6:49 p.m. ET on Saturday

By Charlotte Edmonds

Elmont, N.Y.: Sir Winston ridden by Jockey Joel Rosario celebrates on his way to the winner’s circle after winning the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York on June 8, 2019.
Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images

It’s the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes and a field of eight horses are set to compete Saturday evening at the “Run for the Carnations.”

First held in 1867, the Belmont Stakes is the oldest of the three Triple Crown races. It is also the longest of the group, measuring 1 and 1/2 mile, earning it the reputation as the “Test of Champions.”

This year’s field includes Kentucky Derby winner, and darling of the season, Rich Strike, who is making his return after sitting out the Preakness Stakes. His absence in Baltimore eliminated the possibility for a Triple Crown champion, but there’s still plenty of intrigue surrounding the horse that won the first jewel with the second-worst odds in Kentucky Derby history.

While Rich Strike might have the name recognition, he trails We the People as the favorite on the odds board.

All the information on the favorites and how to watch the Belmont Stakes can be found here.

Check back at 7:10 p.m. ET for results on the race.

This article tagged under:

Belmont StakesTriple CrownRich Strike
