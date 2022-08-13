NFL

Twitter Buzzes After ‘Punt God' Matt Araiza Boots 82-Yard Kick in Preseason Debut

The Bills drafted Araiza in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft

By Logan Reardon

Twitter buzzes after Bills' Matt Araiza boots 82-yard punt in debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Punt God has arrived.

Matt Araiza, a rookie sixth-round pick for the Buffalo Bills, was one of the hottest prospects in the draft. He regularly booted monster punts while at San Diego State, earning the Ray Guy Award as the best punter in the nation last year.

Araiza’s first kick of the preseason ended in a touchback – something that punters generally want to avoid. But this was different, because Araiza’s punt traveled an incredible 82 yards before settling in the opposite end zone.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The net turned out to be 62 yards after the Colts took over at their own 20-yard line, which is still 12 yards longer than the best net average last season. The kick left Araiza’s foot at the Bills’ 8-yard line and landed at the Colts’ 14-yard line, meaning it traveled 78 yards in the air.

Understandably, Araiza’s punt sparked plenty of conversation on social media.

Sports

English Premier League

Brentford vs. Manchester United Highlights: Bees Shock Red Devils in 4-0 Win

Notre Dame

Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner to Start Opener; WR Avery Davis Out for Season

A few former players weighed in:

There were several jaw-dropping statistics:

And most of all, there was just general chaos in the minutes afterward:

Araiza is currently in a competition with Matt Haack to earn the starting job. But if that first punt is any indication, the rookie should lock up the job rather quickly.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLBuffalo BillsNFL preseason
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us