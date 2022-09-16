Twitter crushes NFL's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The National Football League's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month has gone viral, but for all the wrong reasons.

With Thursday marking the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, the NFL sent out a tweet introducing its "Por La Cultura" (For the Culture) campaign, which features a special logo.

The logo is the NFL shield in black and gray colors with a yellow "eñe" accent over the "N," giving it what the league termed an "unmistakable Latin flavor."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The league is proud to celebrate Latino Heritage Month by highlighting NFL players, coaches and staff while partnering with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement," the NFL's graphic read. "We look forward to continuing collaborations with Latino creators, artists and writers. We are here to amplify the voices of the Latino community on and off the football field.

"This shield integrates an unmistakable Latin flavor and is fundamental to our always-on, 365-day initiative. The electric brush stroke of the 'eñe' is filled with an infectious personality that is carried out through the rest of the look and feel."

Where did the NFL go wrong?

Well, as noted in The Diversity Style Guide, "ñ" is an additional letter in the Spanish alphabet and not just an "n" with an accent mark. It's referred to as an "eñe" and pronounced “enye."

Additionally, the Spanish word for "national" is "nacional" and doesn't include an eñe. Words in Spanish don't start with an eñe either.

So the NFL misused the eñe in a logo for Hispanic Heritage Month, as "NFL" simply translates to "NFL" in Spanish. And, unsurprisingly, the league got crushed for the mistake on Twitter:

Nobody:



The NFL during Hispanic Heritage Month: pic.twitter.com/gJOEBHI2Jv — Jordañ Loupe (@CantALoupe_FF) September 15, 2022

Fueled by the NFL, I've spent countless hours designing this new Braves logo for Hispanic Heritage Month



Ãtlanta Braves — Gaurav (@gvedak) September 15, 2022

This is embarrassing. There is no eñe in the world nacional. We don’t say Eñe F L we say NFL. 🤦🏽‍♀️. Apologize. — Julissa Natzely Arce Raya (@julissaarce) September 15, 2022

Putting a Ñ in NFL to highlight Latino culture is so lazy and probably cost a lot of time and money to get approved lol — Ñate Atkins (@Nate_Atkins3) September 15, 2022

I had to check 4 times to make sure this wasn't a paródy accouñt 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀https://t.co/P3uYLKUvdE — Daniel José Older (@djolder) September 15, 2022

NBC News reached out to the NFL for comment, but a spokesperson did not immediately respond to the request.