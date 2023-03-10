NFL Twitter Erupts as Bears Reportedly Deal Top Pick to Panthers

Bears fans went wild after Chicago reportedly dealt the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers

By Julia Elbaba

Twitter erupts as Bears reportedly deal No. 1 pick to Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears reportedly are trading the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers.

In exchange, the Bears are receiving the No. 9 pick, the No. 61 pick, a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder and WR D.J. Moore

The internet erupted on Friday night following the deal as Bears fans were generally over the moon that QB Justin Fields now has a wide receiver he can count on in Moore while others are praising GM Ryan Poles for the move.

Here is all that's being said:

To start, Bears fans are ecstatic that Fields' development continues to be a priority now that he has Moore on board:

Of course, there are those who think Poles is the absolute man. Some labeled the move as a "masterclass."

Panthers fans are more or less upset with the trade.

But not all of the Panthers fans are devastated by the move. As a matter of fact, many are manifesting Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud for Carolina with their new No. 1 pick.

