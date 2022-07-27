Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers' Nicholas Cage outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers can't help but keep the spotlight on him.

Just 20 days after he took the Twitter-world by storm with a new, undefined tattoo, he's back with an interesting costume choice for training camp.

Rodgers dressed like Nicholas Cage from Con-Air as he rolled up to training camp. The white tank top tucked into the belted jeans with the long hair slicked back. He was truly spot on with the look.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

And so were the Twitter memes.

Bears fans can enjoy some of the funny tweets we found on regarding Rodgers' new look.

I felt like it needed a voiceover. here you go @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/ipla0ANJJr — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) July 26, 2022