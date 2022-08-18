Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension from NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Weeks after Deshaun Watson received a six-game suspension for allegations of sexual misconduct, the NFL has announced it reached a settlement with the players association and is extending the suspension to 11 games, following an appeal. They also added on a $5 million fine and mandatory mental health training for the Browns’ quarterback.

This brings the league’s investigation to a close, nearly 18 months after the allegations were first reported.

Like every moment of this investigation, twitter had a lot to say.

Watson’s agent, David Mulugheta weighed in with a diplomatic statement. He defended Watson’s apology, which has been pointed to as an admission of guilt, but pointed to “decisions [Watson] made” as being responsible for the “situation.”

Deshaun has always stated he is innocent of sexual assault. Nothing has changed in what he said. He also said he is remorseful, the decisions he made have created this situation. The settlement allows him to move forward with his life and career. — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) August 18, 2022

But that wasn’t enough for many people who felt that the NFL’s response was still lacking.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III said the NFL “failed” to demonstrate that it had learned from its “ugly history on standing up for women.”

The NFL had an opportunity to show it had learned from its ugly history on standing up for Women with this Deshaun Watson case and IT FAILED. 11 games and a 5 million dollar fine doesn’t fit what he was accused of doing and found to have done by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Sickening. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 18, 2022

It was reported throughout much of the investigation that the NFL was seeking a year-long suspension. When news broke that the amended suspension was 11 games with Watson set to return against his former team, the Houston Texans, it caused some raised eyebrows.

you’re gonna have Watson come back for the Houston game? seriously? either ignorant in a way that’s hard to forgive or calculated in a way that stinks like hell. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 18, 2022

Others were also quick to point out the NFL’s apparent hypocrisy, comparing Watson’s treatment by the league to Colin Kaepernick, who was essentially blacklisted after kneeling during the national anthem in response to police brutality of Black people.

NFL: “We gave Deshaun Watson a lighter punishment than Kaepernick” pic.twitter.com/Te9Aw14kDg — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 18, 2022

Twitter also had a considerable amount of criticism for the Browns front office, particularly team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam.

During a Thursday press conference following the ruling, Haslam opted to remind the media that Watson is “26 years old, and he’s hell of a quarterback.”

This is going so poorly it’s actually unbelievable https://t.co/MLniRyTytE — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 18, 2022

Browns owner Dee Haslam says Deshaun Watson is growing as a person, then adds, "It's not going to happen overnight. He's 26 years old."



Call me crazy but I actually think 26 is old enough to know you shouldn't be a serial sexual abuser of dozens of women. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) August 18, 2022

ESPN’s Mina Kimes also took issue with the Haslams’ response, citing an example from several weeks prior.

“We…understand that there have been many individuals triggered throughout this process.” - the Haslams a few weeks ago



The tone was set from the top. https://t.co/HWDQN1zi13 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 18, 2022

Turning to other personnel on the field, Browns guard Joel Bitonio said he expects lots of boos on the road and is prepared for an atmosphere that’s “Cleveland against the world.”

Needless to say, Bitonio’s comments didn’t go over well.