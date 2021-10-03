Rodney Harrison

Twitter Reacts to Rodney Harrison's Umbrella Holder on SNF

Social media had fun with Harrison not holding his own umbrella pregame

It was raining in Foxborough ahead of Sunday night's much-anticipated showdown between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NBC's "Football Night in America" crew was on the Gillette Stadium field pregame despite the rain, and Mike Tirico, Drew Brees and Tony Dungy all had umbrellas in hand.

And then there was Rodney Harrison.

It's not clear why the former Patriot and two-time Super Bowl champion wasn't holding his umbrella. But social media had fun with it.

