Two-Time Major Champ Bubba Watson Is Joining LIV Golf: Report

Bubba Watson reportedly has made the decision to join LIV Golf — the latest major winner to leave the PGA Tour in favor of the rogue league that started earlier this year.

The official announcement is set to be made during the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Trump Bedminster this weekend, Sports Illustrated reports.

Watson, a two-time Master's champion (2012 and 2014), has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the World Golf Ranking and is currently ranked No. 86.

He joins Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel and Dustin Johnson as the sixth Masters winner to defect to LIV Golf. Those six golfers have claimed nine of the last 19 green jackets at The Masters.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The LIV Golf series is set to begin, but what is it and who's playing?

Watson’s torn meniscus has kept him sidelined since May's PGA Championship at Southern Hills. The injury forced him to skip the last two majors of 2022 — the US Open and the Open Championship.

Multiple outlets have reported that Watson will join the LIV Tour at its next stop in Boston on Sept. 2-4.