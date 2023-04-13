Chicago Bulls

United Airlines Offers to Fly Diar DeRozan to Miami for Bulls-Heat

Diar went viral for screaming during the Raptors' free throw attempts in Chicago's play-in win over Toronto

United Airlines has joined the ranks of NBA fans hoping to get DeMar DeRozan’s daughter, Diar, to Miami for the Bulls' play-in game against the Heat on Friday.

United Airlines are of course the naming rights sponsor for the United Center, where the Bulls play home games.

Diar landed in the spotlight during the Bulls’ comeback win over the Raptors on Wednesday night, as her repeated screams during Raptors free throws seemed to affect their ability to score from the charity stripe.

The Raptors shot a pitiful 50% from the free throw line (18-36) with Diar screaming throughout. That was a hefty drop from their 78.4% rate over the course of the regular season.

"She went viral," DeMar told reporters after the game. "I haven't let it soak in yet. But that's her. I kept hearing something during the game and somebody missed and I looked back and I was like 'Damn, that's my daughter screaming?'"

After the game, DeMar said Diar will be a one-and-done in the play-in tournament. He said she won’t be in Miami on Friday, because she’s gotta get back to school. But who knows, maybe with enough convincing, DeMar will have a change of heart?

