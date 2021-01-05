Alex Morgan

US Soccer Star Alex Morgan Says Her Family Contracted Coronavirus in California

The U.S. women's national team is expected to open its January training camp on Saturday. The team is preparing for the Olympics in Tokyo, set for this summer.

By Associated Press

Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Alex Morgan has revealed on social media that she and her family contracted the coronavirus over the holidays in California.

Morgan, 31, recently returned to the United States from England, where she played this fall with Tottenham in the FA Women’s Super League.

Morgan is married to fellow soccer player Servando Carrasco. They have a 7-month old daughter named Charlie.

“We are all in good spirits and recovering well,” Morgan said in a post Tuesday on Twitter. “After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer’s return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon.”

The two-time World Cup winner was working her way back to fitness with Tottenham following the birth of Charlie. She played in five games with the Spurs, scoring twice.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Alex MorganUSWNT
