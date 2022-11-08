USMNT

USMNT Chris Richards to Miss World Cup Due to Injury

USMNT defender Chris Richards said he will not be competing at the World Cup after sustaining a hamstring injury in September.

By Julia Elbaba

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

USMNT Chris Richards to miss World Cup due to injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

United States defender Chris Richards announced he will not be competing at the 2022 World Cup due to a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old Crystal Palace center-back first sustained the injury in September and while he has made progress by resuming one-on-one training, he has yet to get back to training with his club team.

Richards took the unfortunate announcement to social media on Tuesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The news comes as central defender Miles Robinson is also missing the prestigious tournament due to an Achilles injury, making Gregg Berhalter's USMNT squad two men short.

Berhalter and the USMNT are set to announce their roster on Wednesday ahead of play at the end of the month.

Sports

Tom Brady 5 hours ago

Tom Brady Says He Watches Patriots ‘Every Week'

red sox 5 hours ago

Tomase: Red Sox Keep Telling Us They Want Bogaerts, But Actions Suggest Otherwise

The U.S. is scheduled to take on Wales in their opener on Nov. 21, followed by England on Nov. 25 and Iran on Nov. 29.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

USMNT
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us