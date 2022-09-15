USMNT World Cup kits revealed by Nike originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

At long last, Nike has unveiled the home and away kits that the U.S. men’s national team will sport at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The apparel company revealed the look for the USMNT in a video early Thursday morning. The video also featured reigning World Cup champion France, Portugal, England and the Netherlands.

Check out the clip below, along with more photos of the USMNT home and away kits:

Football is Never Done. In fact, it’s just getting started. How will you kick-off your journey? Tap to gear up with national team home and away jerseys. https://t.co/S0awX6UkgI pic.twitter.com/XQXhIdAkI2 — Nike Football (@nikefootball) September 15, 2022

The @USMNT’s FIFA World Cup kit is here 🙌🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ww3vwNsU5Z — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 15, 2022

The white home kit is mostly white with a blue stripe along the neck and added red and blue pattern on the sleeves. The away jersey, meanwhile, features a blue tie-dye pattern all the way across.

Both kits have the team crest below the neck line along with a Nike swoosh on each sleeve.

Before the 2022 World Cup gets underway, the USMNT will debut its new kits in friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

The USWNT, which will also wear the two new kits in 2022-23, will begin wearing them for friendlies against Spain and England in October. The USWNT version of the jersey includes four stars above the team crest to represent their four Women’s World Cup titles.

The kits are on sale for $95 in men’s sizes on Nike’s website. Long-sleeve versions of each are $110.

The U.S. men kick off their World Cup quest on Nov. 21 with a Group B match against Wales.