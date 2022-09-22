Utah Student Allegedly Threatened to Blow Up Nuclear Reactor If Football Team Lost

A University of Utah student was arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up an on-campus nuclear reactor if the school’s football team didn’t win this past weekend.

KSL.com first reported the news.

The 21-year-old female student was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of making a threat of terrorism.

Ahead of Utah’s home game against San Diego State on Saturday, the woman “posted threats of violence” on the Yik Yak app, according to the police booking affidavit obtained by KSL.com. The woman said if the Utes didn’t beat SDSU, she would “detonate the nuclear reactor that is located in the University of Utah causing a mass destruction.”

The No. 13 Utes went on to win the game 35-7.

A nuclear reactor is housed in the university's Merrill Engineering Building for teaching and research purposes, according to a 2016 story from The Daily Utah Chronicle. The police affidavit said the student had knowledge of the nuclear reactor, was aware of its location and attends class in the same building where it's stored.

Just last month, a 19-year-male Utah student was arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat on the Yik Yak app directed at the school's Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building. When questioned, the man said he made the threat "as a joke" and had "no intent" to carry it out.