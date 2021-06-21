Vikings Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot While Visiting Family in DC, Per Report

Report: Vikings rookie Twyman shot while visiting family in DC originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was shot four times while visiting family in Washington, D.C., his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Rosenhaus said it was a “wrong place, wrong time” situation and that the 21-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

Vikings have been apprised of the situation with Jaylen Twyman, who was in a car when he was shot. There were superficial, exit wounds, Drew Rosenhaus said. Twyman does not need surgery. Xrays were negative. The anticipation is he will make a full recovery. https://t.co/6UjwkRV1bY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2021

Tyman, 21, was born in the nation’s capital and attended H.D. Woodson High School in Northeast, Washington.

He was reportedly in his car when he was shot, but the shots only made superficial exit wounds. Twyman was visiting his aunt when the incident occurred.

Twyman went to the University of Pittsburgh after amassing 91 tackles and nine sacks his senior season at Woodson. As a redshirt sophomore at Pitt, he notched 41 tackles and 10.5 sacks while starting all 13 games. The Vikings selected him in the sixth round, no. 199 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Twyman was interviewed by the Washington Post in 2016 about the violence that has plagued D.C. He said one of the main reasons he is so dedicated to football is because he wanted to get his family out of the situation they were in.

“My family members, every other week, one of them deceased or one of them just in a shootout or one of them locked up,” Twyman said “It’s just pushed me to try to get everybody, get all my family members, out of poverty. Nobody needs to be around this.”