Wake Forest commits six third-quarter turnovers in loss to Louisville

Pick six. Fumble. Fumble. Interception. Fumble. Pick six.

Wake Forest, ranked No. 10 in the country, somehow allowed all of the above in the third quarter of a stunning 48-21 loss to unranked Louisville on Saturday. The Demon Deacons, who entered the game with five turnovers all season, finished with eight turnovers in the second half.

The Cardinals scored 35 points in the third quarter, beginning with Kei’Trel Clark’s 46-yard interception return for a touchdown that gave Louisville a 20-14 lead 47 seconds into the second half.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman fumbled on the next two possessions, the second of which set up a 52-yard touchdown run by Louisville's Tiyon Evans for a 27-14 lead.

Hartman then was picked by Monty Montgomery, who lateralled to Josh Minkins during a 38-yard return that gave the Cardinals possession at the Wake Forest 9-yard line.

Malik Cunningham followed with a nine-yard touchdown run that increased the lead to 34-14.

Louisville was back in the end zone less than a minute later. Hartman lost the ball while being sacked by Caleb Banks, leading to Braden Smith's 28-yard touchdown pass to Jaelin Carter to make it 41-14.

On the final play of the third quarter, Hartman was intercepted by Quincy Riley, who returned it 90 yards for the touchdown and a 48-14 lead as time expired.

The Cardinals' 35-point third quarter required just 127 yards of offense.

Hartman was benched at the start of the fourth quarter, but Wake Forest's turnover trend continued with a fumble on the opening possession and a late interception.

Add it all up and Wake Forest had four interceptions and four fumbles in two quarters of football.

With the Louisville defense repeatedly giving its offense a short field to work with, the Cardinals outgained the Demon Deacons by just eight total yards in the 27-point win.

Fans rushed the field at Cardinal Stadium after the victory...

Louisville outgained No. 10 Wake Forest by 8 yards — and outscored the Demon Deacons by 27 points.

Evans finished with 106 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Cunningham completed 15 of 23 passes for 164 yards and ran for 38 yards and two scores on nine carries.

The Cardinals' defense had eight sacks. Hartman completed 20 of 35 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown but finished with three interceptions and three lost fumbles for the Demon Deacons (6-2, 2-2), which was ranked in the top 10 for just the second time in program history.