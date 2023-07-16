Warriors star Steph Curry reacts after winning American Century Championship title

Warriors star Steph Curry put an exclamation point on an amazing week at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe Sunday.

Curry drained the biggest putt of his golfing career, an eagle on 18 to win the American Century Championship by 2 points over retired tennis star Mardy Fish.

It's Curry’s first win and he becomes the first active player to win the event since 2000.

NBC Bay Area's Anthony Flores speaks with Steph Curry and has more in the video above.