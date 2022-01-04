Washington Football Team to Announce New Name on Feb. 2

WFT to announce new name on Feb. 2, won't be Wolves/RedWolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Washington Football Team's rebranding process officially has an end date.

Washington will announce its new name and logo on Feb. 2, team president Jason Wright announced in his president's brief on Tuesday, over a year and a half after the club retired its old moniker in July of 2020.

"We can finally say that we are in the homestretch of our rebrand journey. We know this has been a long process -- one with a lot of pieces and details -- and we appreciate you sticking with us," Wright wrote.

Additionally, Wright ruled out two names that have been popular choices among fans, Wolves and RedWolves, due to the inability to make the name Washington's own due to trademark issues from other teams.

"Early on we understood Wolves -- or some variation of it -- was one of our fan favorites," Wright wrote in his brief. "Once we began looking into Wolves, however, we became aware of a notable challenge: trademarks held by other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own. And without Wolves, variations like RedWolves wouldn't have been viable either for these and other reasons."

As part of a seven-minute-long video released by the team on Tuesday, Washington teased what its new uniform and helmets would look like. The Burgundy and Gold colors, a combination the club has gone on the record to say will remain with the new name, are as prevalent as ever.

This past August, Washington officially trimmed its list down to three names. During the entire process, Washington sorted through over 40,000 fan submissions of what they felt the team's new moniker should be.

Now, the wait is almost over.