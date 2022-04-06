Washington Mystics trade No. 1 draft pick to Atlanta Dream originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the 2022 WNBA Draft just days away, there has been a major shakeup.

The Washington Mystics have traded away the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to the Atlanta Dream.

Mystics General Manager and Head Coach Mike Thibault announced on Wednesday that the team has acquired the third and 14th overall picks from Atlanta. They also will have the right to swap their first-round pick with the Dream in the 2023 WNBA Draft, which Atlanta originally acquired from the Los Angeles Sparks earlier this year.

“We feel that this trade gives us the opportunity to have more options in both the 2022 and 2023 drafts," Coach Thibault stated.

“We are very comfortable with all three players that we have ranked as the possible top three picks in the draft. Whichever player comes to us will add to the depth of this year’s team and will have the chance to grow into a very important role over the next few years."

The Mystics finished the 2021 season 12-20 following star Elena Delle Donne's back issues that caused her to miss many games. The Dream finished last season 8-24 and missed the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years.

With Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith and Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard projected to be this year's top two picks, Atlanta felt it was the perfect time to make its move.

The draft will take place on Monday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET.