Watch Costa Rica Open Second Half of Qualifier With Two Goals Over US

Costa Rica is doing its best to make the final World Cup qualifier against the U.S. interesting.

The U.S. and Costa Rica entered this final qualifying match, which is being played in Costa Rica, tied with 25 points, but the Americans held a comfortable five-goal lead. Gregg Berthalter’s team simply couldn’t lose by six goals or more.

That seemed on track through 45 minutes with neither team able to find the back of the net, but Costa Rica came out of the second half connecting on all ends and has suddenly cut that six-goal cushion to four.

Costa Rican defender Juan Pablo Vargas broke the 0-0 stalemate in the 51st minute, sliding a header past U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen. His shot came off a corner kick from teammate Brandon Aguilera.

Juan Pablo Vargas with the header to give Costa Rica the lead over the USMNT. 👀 pic.twitter.com/S4XPZhIvzx — Watch Costa Rica vs USA on Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 31, 2022

Eight minutes later, forward Anthony Contreras added another goal for Costa Rica. Teammate Jewison Bennette struck the ball from the top left corner of the box and Contreras was at the opposite post to clean it up and put Costa Rica ahead 2-0.