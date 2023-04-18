Cristiano Ronaldo

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Down Al Hilal Player With Headlock

Al Nassr lost the game 2-0 in its race for the league title

By Sanjesh Singh

Ronaldo
Football is a sport primarily utilizing legs and heads, but this situation went one step further.

During Al Nassr's crucial Saudi Pro League game against Al Hilal on Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo ended up taking down an opponent with a headlock.

Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in December after the 2022 FIFA World Cup concluded, looked to be tracking an aerial ball along with the Al Hilal midfielder Gustavo Cuellar.

Cuellar appeared to back into Ronaldo to gain better positioning, causing the Portuguese icon to try to leap over him that led to the take down.

Ronaldo received a yellow card from English Premier League referee Michael Taylor in a game that rarely produced positives for Al Nassr.

Both goals conceded in the 2-0 defeat were penalties converted by Al Hilal forward Odion Ighalo in the 42nd and 62nd minutes, respectively. Ronaldo also had a goal disallowed due to offside that would've made it 2-1 in the 75th minute.

With the loss, second-place Al Nassr now trails first-place Al Ittihad by three points and having played one game more.

Cristiano Ronaldosoccer
