WATCH: Fan Epically Fails to Grab Aaron Judge's 62nd HR After Jumping Railing

This fan's plan to grab a piece of history did not work out

By Sanjesh Singh



You gotta do what you gotta do.

And when it comes to something as precious as New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge crushing his record-breaking 62nd home-run of the season, this fan did it. 

A fan at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, jumped over the railing to try to grab Judge’s homer, but they weren’t close enough and another fan ended up catching the ball:

Here’s an video that’s more zoomed in: 

The fan who jumped the railing was about nine seats away from where the ball landed, but the effort was appreciated.

On the flip side, the fan who did catch the homer, which was hit in Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3, was escorted away by security to have the ball authenticated, with an expected value of at least $2 million (h/t: Joe Trahan of WFAA Dallas). 

A huge decision now awaits: keep the ball, sell it or give it back to Judge

