All rose for Aaron Judge.

Moments after hitting his record-breaking 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled Judge early to a standing ovation from the crowd at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Judge was pulled in the bottom of the second inning, and he also received a huge ovation from fans while rounding the bases after launching the homer. Oswaldo Cabrera, a 23-year-old utility player, took over for Judge in right field.

Off the field, social media users congratulated Judge for his accomplishment, which included U.S. President Joe Biden.

Congrats @TheJudge44 on home run 62. History made, more history to make. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 5, 2022

The Yankees have one more regular-season game, also against the Rangers, before they get set to compete in the 2022 MLB playoffs.

Game 1 for New York is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 11, but a specific opponent is still to be determined.