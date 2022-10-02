WATCH: Jason Kelce, Doug Pederson's Postgame Chat Was Amazing

WATCH: Kelce, Pederson's postgame chat will choke you up originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Doug Pederson's return to South Philly as Jaguars head coach, his first time at The Linc since he was let go by the Eagles in January 2021, was a special day.

Pederson received a standing ovation from fans in attendance, the Eagles notched an impressive come-from-behind win, and the vibes were generally sky-high for the still-undefeated Birds.

And the good vibes even extended to the field after the game ended, when Pederson found Eagles center Jason Kelce for a postgame chat -- and Kelce walked away with Pederson's jacket in a quasi-jersey swap moment:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

.@JasonKelce had to get the jacket swap from his former HC Doug Pederson. 😂💚 #JAXvsPHI pic.twitter.com/9AjA2oXhfl — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022

Amazing.

Kelce was just talking on his podcast with his brother and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce about jersey swaps, and now he has a particularly unique one: the game-worn jacket of Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. That's a 1-of-1 item right there.

Kelce was asked about the exchange afterwards at his locker, and he seemed very proud of the acquisition.

"This is getting framed up just like the other jerseys," Kelce said. "This is a very prized possession right here."

Also, the two of them sharing that hug really made my day. It's so cool to see a pair of Eagles greats enjoying each other's company.

Pederson was a popular man after the final whistle, getting handshakes and hugs from a ton of Eagles coaches, employees, and players:

The man is a legend in the city, and frankly his time as head coach was way too short. But it's great to see he still has love for Philly, because the feeling will always go both ways.