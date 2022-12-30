College Football

Watch Maryland's Mike Locksley Get Mayo Bath for Winning Duke's Mayo Bowl

Locksley's Terrapins defeated NC State 16-12 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Friday

By Eric Mullin

Scroll down to watch the video

Watch Maryland's Mike Locksley get mayo bath after beating NC State originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Winning the Duke's Mayo Bowl comes with an odd -- and messy -- celebration.

After Maryland defeated No. 25 NC State 16-12 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Friday, Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley didn't get the typical Gatorade or water bath for the bowl game victory.

Rather, he was doused in ... mayonnaise.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

After removing his big hat, Locksley got hit with even more mayo.

Sports

Patriots

Perry's Pats-Dolphins Preview: Five Matchups That Will Determine Must-Win Game

Celtics

Celtics Vs. Clippers Takeaways: The Jays Win Battle of Star Duos

Locksley isn't the first coach to be on the receiving end of a mayo bath. Last year, South Carolina's Shane Beamer agreed to the same treatment after beating North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

In their fourth season under Locksley, the Terrapins reached the eight-win mark (8-5) for the first time since 2010. They also won consecutive bowl games for the first time since 2002-03.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

College Football
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us