NFL

WATCH: NFL Ref Calls Penalty on…the Seattle Mariners?

Veteran NFL referee Jerome Boger got his Seattle sports teams mixed up on Sunday

By Eric Mullin

Scroll down to watch the video

WATCH: NFL ref calls penalty on...the Seattle Mariners? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Seattle Seahawks were called for two penalties on Sunday.

And the Seattle Mariners were called for one.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' home matchup versus the New York Giants, NFL referee Jerome Boger got his Seattle sports teams mixed up while announcing a penalty to the Lumen Field crowd.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"After the play was over, sideline interference -- the coaching staff of the Seattle Mariners was in the restricted area," Boger said.

Sports

Boston Celtics

Celtics Vs. Wizards Takeaways: Malcolm Brogdon Does It All in Bounce-Back Win

NFL

Zach Wilson Has Tense Reaction to Patriots' 13-Game Win Streak Vs. Jets

A hilarious blunder that would be a bit more understandable if the Mariners were currently at the forefront of the sports world and playing in the World Series. But the M's season has been over for a couple of weeks after losing in the ALDS.

NFL Twitter didn't cut the 19-year veteran ref any slack for the mistake.

The Mariners Seahawks went on to close out a 27-13 victory over the Giants.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLSeattle SeahawksNew York Giants
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us